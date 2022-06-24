Ministry of Justice orders TikTok to remove inappropriate content for minors | Technology

The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), which is linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, determined that the TikTok app should suspend the display of inappropriate content for those under 18 in Brazil.

The order signed by Laura Postal Tirelli, from Senacon, was published in the Official Gazette this Friday (24). After being notified, the social network has 72 hours to remove the content under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 1 thousand.

In a note, TikTok said that it has not yet been officially notified of the decision, but points out that the platform removes content that does not comply with community guidelines and that it also does not allow children under the age of 13 on the app (see full position at the end of the article).

Measures were determined by Senacon:

In unrestricted access mode which is when the user can access the app even without having account in the application, the full suspension of the publication of inappropriate material for persons under 18 years of age, involving, for example – but not limited to – drug use, sexualization, gambling and violence .

which is when the user can access the app even in the application, the . In restricted access modewhat is when is it necessary to login the account to have the content, the full suspension of the broadcasting of inappropriate content for minors under 18 years of age must be made until the security system of the platform, which prevents the registration of minors under 13 years of age and limits access to all content for minors under 16 years of age, be perfected “so that the age of users is effectively verified by the represented person”, says the order.

Senacon also determined that the document be sent to the Federal Public Ministry of São Paulo (MPF-SP) for knowledge and adoption of the appropriate measures.

“In order to provide updated information on the progress of the open procedure to the detriment of the represented [TikTok]within its competence.

The order will also be sent to the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights, in addition to the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD).

In a statement, TikTok stressed that it has measures to combat inappropriate content for those under 18.

“The safety of the TikTok community is our highest priority and we have robust policies, processes and technologies in place to help protect all users, particularly our youngest members. To ensure a safe environment for everyone, our Community Guidelines make it clear what content is not allowed on our platform, such as violence and graphic content, which will be removed as soon as they are identified. We partner with security experts and organizations to support this work and engage with industry leaders to promote youth safety measures on TikTok, including setting under-16 accounts as private by default and allowing parents to link their accounts to your children through Family Sync”.

Brazil was the third country that had the most videos removed for violations of TikTok’s community terms in 2021. The country was behind only the United States and Pakistan, according to the numbers released in the official reports of the social network.

Between January and December of last year, more than 23.4 million pieces of Brazilian content were excluded, according to data consolidated by the g1 from the documents of the social network.

The five countries that had the most deleted content in 2021 were:

United States: 46.8 million

Pakistan: 28.9 million

Brazil: 23.4 million

Russia: 21.3 million

Indonesia: 14.1 million