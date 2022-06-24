Mom finds out what her son was doing hiding with his friend and teaches him how to be a man

The story of a mother who had to punish her son after finding out what he was doing with her schoolmate has been reverberating on social media and generating support for the woman.

Samm Jane, 32, lives in Warwickshire, England, with her 12-year-old son and received a message from his school informing her that the boy was behaving aggressively.

The child would be offending a little girl, calling her “fat”, “ugly”, “bitch” and the story left the mother angry and determined to teach her son.

At home, she ordered the little one to unlock his cell phone so he could access their conversations. To her surprise, the messages were even worse.

“I don’t want to see your ugly face at school. Your ugly face and your fat body offend me”, said the boy by Whatsapp, while the victim replied for him to stop being “horrible”.

The student even completed the offenses: “you are disgusting”, which made the mother even more stressed with the boy’s hostile behavior.

The adult’s decision was to order her son to spend the money – received as a birthday present – ​​buying flowers and chocolates for her colleague.

Not enough, the woman further explained that the boy would have to personally go to the victim’s house, apologize to her, the child’s mother and father.

“I couldn’t let it go,” she explained in a video posted on her TikTok profile. And she even said that she told him to ‘never, never treat women like that’.

“I don’t want my son to be like that. I am a single mother and raising a boy to be a man is quite difficult,” she vented on the social network.