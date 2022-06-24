Moses Igram Replaces Lupita Nyong’o in Series

The actress Moses Igramknown especially for the recent role in Obi-Wan Kenobiwill replace Lupita Nyong’o (black Panther) in the miniseries Lady In The Lake, from Apple. Igram will star alongside Natalie Portman (Thor), previously announced. The information is from deadline.

The plot is set in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder leads housewife Maddie (Portman) to revive her investigative reporting career and brings her into conflict with Cleo (Igram), a working woman who plays all to juggle work, kids, and a progressive black agenda in Baltimore.

In addition to the protagonists, Portman will also executive produce the miniseries, which has no premiere date. Among the new productions of Apple TV+ are series like roarwith Nicole Kidman; The Last Thing He Told Mewith Julia Roberts; Lessons in Chemistrywith Brie Larsonamong others.

