NATO Debates Biggest Defense Expansion Since the Cold War | Ukraine

NATO appears to be ready to approve, as early as next week, the biggest reform of its defenses since the Cold War, including a major expansion of a force of 40,000 troops on alert to respond to a possible crisis. This debate arises so that there is a prior preparation in case Russia decides to attack any of the member states of the Alliance.

