Netflix Announces Vampire Movie From Acclaimed Director

Pablo Larran, acclaimed director of Spencer, with Kristen Stewart, work with Netflix on his next film.

El Conde, his new project, is a political satire that reinterprets Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet as a 250-year-old vampire. Larran takes over the script alongside Guillermo Caldern.

According to Variety, the film ‘revolves around Augusto Pinochet, who is not dead, but an elderly vampire who, after 250 years in this world, has decided to die once and for all, due to illnesses brought on by his dishonor and family conflicts. .’

Larran celebrates his next project: ‘We are very happy that Netflix is ​​a place where directors I admire so much have made really valuable films. Using acid comedy, we want to observe, understand and analyze the events that have taken place in Chile and in the world in the last 50 years. We have complete confidence that we will do a good job and without a doubt it will be an adventure: a demanding shoot, but very inspiring and meaningful.’

More about El Conde

Francisco Ramos, vice president of content for Netflix in Latin America, praised Larran:

‘Pablo is one of the most interesting and significant voices in Latin American cinema in the last 20 years; his views on Chile and Latin America are essential to understanding our continent. I have no doubt that ‘El Conde’ will continue on the path that Pablo opened with No and Neruda.’

The cast includes names such as Jaime Vadell, Gloria Mnchmeyer, Alfredo Castro and Paula Luschinger.

El Conde is expected to be released sometime in 2023. The official date has not yet been announced.

