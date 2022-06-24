new feature is released to users

A new function that has entered the testing phase in WhatsApp promises greater control and organization to group administrators, especially in choosing who can and cannot participate in the collective chat. The novelty creates a kind of “waiting list” for users who want to join a group through the link.

The new feature gained the name of “approving members in groups”, in free translation into Portuguese. In short, it adds a new field that allows administrators to consult who submitted a participation request. It will then be possible to approve or disapprove the entry of these new users.

Approval of participants in groups

The WABetaInfo website reported that the news was discovered by users while operating the beta version of WhatsApp (2.22.14.6) for Android. The portal also informed that the functionality must be activated previously by the administrators, implying that it will not be a standard tool of the application.

Regarding user approvals, they must take place within the groups themselves and in the respective area that provides more information about them. Here’s a screenshot that shows the new feature in action:

Despite the novelty, the tool that is aimed at approving or rejecting group participants does not yet have a set date to debut in all apps. officially.

In addition, although the launch occurs only for phones that use Android, it is expected that the new function will also be released for devices with iOS.