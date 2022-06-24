New spyware found on Google and Apple systems

This Thursday (23), Alphabet confirmed that an Italian spyware was used to spy on Google and Apple smartphones in Italy and Kazakhstan. Based in Milan, the company RCS Lab acts as a developer of spy tools, and has worked with European police units.

Although the company says that all its products and services comply with European laws, RCS Lab also reiterates that it does not condone any type of illegal activity on the part of its customers. Founded in 1993, the company is able to intercept data, voices and track targets, dealing with approximately 10 thousand daily targets only in Europe.

However, the situation worries Google, which claims that this type of conduct could help “the proliferation of dangerous hacking tools and arming governments that would not be able to develop this type of technology in-house”.

For Bill Marczak, digital security researcher at Citizen Lab, spyware is not the most powerful already known, like Pegasus, but has the ability to read messages and view passwords. Bill Leonard, a senior researcher at Google, says it’s possible that the tool’s targets have some kind of relationship with the government.

Both Google and Apple have already taken steps to revoke access to these tools on Android and iOS operating systems. The government of Kazakhstan and Italy have yet to comment on the incident.