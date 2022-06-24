New variants escape antibodies from vaccination, study says

However, vaccination against Covid-19 is yet to provide substantial protection against serious illness, and vaccine manufacturers are working on updated vaccines that may elicit a stronger immune response against the variants.

The levels of neutralizing antibodies that a previous infection or vaccination triggers are several times lower against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants compared to the original coronavirus, according to new research published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday. .

“We observed 3-fold reductions in vaccination and infection-induced neutralizing antibody titers against BA4 and BA5 compared to BA1 and BA2, which are already substantially lower than the original COVID-19 variants,” said Dr. Dan Barouch, author of the article and director of the Virology and Vaccine Research Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. “Our data suggest that these new Omicron subvariants are likely to be able to lead to outbreaks of infections in populations with high levels of vaccine immunity, as well as natural BA1 and BA2 immunity,” Barouch wrote. “However, vaccine immunity is likely to still provide substantial protection against serious disease with BA4 and BA5.” The newly published findings echo separate research by scientists at Columbia University. They recently found that BA.4 and BA.5 viruses were more likely to escape antibodies from the blood of fully vaccinated and boosted adults compared to other Omicron subvariants, increasing the risk of Covid-19 infections. The authors of that separate study say their results point to an increased risk of reinfection, even in people who have some prior immunity to the virus. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 94.7% of the US population aged 16 and over have antibodies against the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 through vaccination, infection, or both. BA.4 and BA.5 caused about 35% of new Covid-19 infections in the United States last week, up from 29% the previous week, according to data shared by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Tuesday. BA.4 and BA.5 are the fastest-spreading variants reported to date, and are expected to dominate Covid-19 transmission in the US, UK and the rest of Europe in the coming weeks, according to the report. European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. ‘COVID-19 still has the ability to mutate further’ In the New England Journal of Medicine article, among 27 research participants who were vaccinated and boosted with the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the researchers found that two weeks after the booster dose, levels of neutralizing antibodies against Omicron subvariants were much lower than the response against the original coronavirus. Neutralizing antibody levels were lower by a factor of 6.4 against BA.1; by a factor of 7 against BA.2; by a factor of 14.1 against BA.2.12.1 and by a factor of 21 against BA.4 or BA.5, the researchers described.

Among 27 participants who had already been infected with the BA.1 or BA.2 subvariants an average of 29 days earlier, the researchers found similar results. In those with previous infection – most of whom had also been vaccinated – the researchers described levels of neutralizing antibodies that were lower by a factor of 6.4 against BA.1; by a factor of 5.8 against BA.2; by a factor of 9.6 against BA.2.12.1 and by a factor of 18.7 against BA.4 or BA.5. More research is needed to determine what exactly neutralizing antibody levels mean for vaccine effectiveness and whether similar findings would emerge among a larger group of participants. “Our data suggest that COVID-19 still has the ability to mutate further, resulting in greater transmissibility and greater antibody escape,” Barouch wrote in the email. “As pandemic restrictions are lifted, it is important that we remain vigilant and continue to study new variants and subvariants as they emerge.” A separate study, published in the journal Nature last week, found that Omicron can develop mutations to ward off immunity from a previous BA.1 infection, which suggests that BA.1-based vaccine boosters may not achieve protection. spectrum against new Omicron subvariants such as BA.4 and BA.5.

As for what all this means in the real world, Dr. Wesley Long, an experimental pathologist at Houston Methodist Hospital, said people should be aware that they can get sick again, even if they’ve had Covid-19 before. “I think I’m a little concerned about people who have had this, maybe recently, having a false sense of security with BA.4 and BA.5 going up, because we’ve seen some cases of reinfection and some cases of reinfection with people who have had the variant. BA.2 in recent months,” he said. Some vaccine manufacturers have been developing variant-specific vaccines to improve antibody responses against coronavirus variants and subvariants of concern. “Re-infections will be unavoidable until we have vaccines or widespread mandates that stop cases from rising again. But the good news is that we are in a much better situation than we were without vaccines,” he said. Pavitra Roychoudhury, an acting instructor in the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at the University of Washington, who was not involved in the New England Journal of Medicine article. “There is so much of this virus out there that it seems inevitable,” she said of Covid-19 infections. “We expect the protections we have in place will mostly lead to mild infections.”

Efforts underway to update Covid-19 vaccines

Moderna’s bivalent Covid-19 vaccine booster, called mRNA-1273.214, elicited “potent” immune responses against Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, the company said Wednesday.

This bivalent booster vaccine candidate contains components of Moderna’s original Covid-19 vaccine and a vaccine that targets the Omicron variant. The company said it is working to complete regulatory submissions in the coming weeks requesting to update the composition of its booster vaccine to be mRNA-1273,214.

“Given the continued evolution of SARS-CoV-2, we are very encouraged that mRNA-1273.214, our top candidate for autumn booster, has shown high neutralization titers against subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, which represent a emerging threat to global public health,” said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, in Wednesday’s announcement. SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

“We will send this data to regulators urgently and are preparing to deliver our next-generation bivalent booster starting in August, ahead of a potential spike in SARS-CoV-2 infections due to Omicron subvariants in early autumn,” Bancel said. .

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biologicals Advisory Committee will meet next week to discuss the composition of Covid-19 vaccines that can be used as boosters this fall.

Data released by Moderna on Wednesday, which was not published in a peer-reviewed journal, showed that one month after administering a 50-microgram dose of the mRNA-1273,214 vaccine to people who were vaccinated and boosted, the vaccine triggered ” potent neutralizing antibody responses against BA.4 and BA.5, increasing levels by 5.4-fold in all participants regardless of whether they had a prior Covid-19 infection, and by 6.3-fold in the subset of those with no history of previous infection. These neutralizing antibody levels were about 3 times lower than the previously reported neutralizing levels against BA.1, Moderna said.

These findings add to data that Moderna previously released earlier this month showing that the 50 microgram dose of the bivalent booster generated a stronger antibody response against Omicron than the original Moderna vaccine.

Moderna’s data suggest that “bivalent booster may provide greater protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 micron strains than re-administration of the original vaccine to increase protection in the population. Although the information is based on antibody levels, the companies comment that similar levels of antibodies protected against clinical disease caused by other strains is the first suggestion of an emerging ‘immune correlate’ of protection, although it is expected that this ongoing study is also in progress. assessing rates of clinical disease as well as antibody responses,” Penny Ward, independent pharmacist and visiting professor of pharmaceutical medicine at King’s College London, said in a statement released by the UK-based Science Media Center on Wednesday. fair. She was not involved in Moderna’s work.

“The bivalent vaccine has previously been reported to be well tolerated with temporary ‘reactogenic’ effects similar to those following univalent booster injection, so we can anticipate that this new mixed vaccine should be well tolerated,” Ward said in part. “As we head into the fall with omicron variants dominating the Covid infection landscape, it certainly makes sense to consider using this new bivalent vaccine, if available.”