A new function in WhatsApp has arrived and you can surprise your contacts once and for all. The feature was already available on Instagram and Messenger, which, like the messenger app, are also other social networks from Mark Zuckerberg’s company Meta.

It is important to note that it is only possible to react to one message at a time. This can be done in groups or in private messages. The feature is available for all versions of WhatsApp as long as they are up to date.

For now, the number of emojis in the catalog is limited to just 6. However, in the future, it will be possible for all characters to be accessible for reactions.

So, learn how to react using an emoji and set fire to conversations with all your contacts or in groups.

New WhatsApp function arrives that promises to set fire to any conversation

– To react to a message is very easy, first tap and hold on it;

– Soon after, a pop-up with six different emojis will appear;

– Then, just tap on the emoji of your choice one of the emojis and add a reaction.

– To change your reaction, just press on the message and select another emoji.

For those who don’t like the feature, it is also possible to disable it in a very simple way. Follow the steps below:

– Go to the “Settings” tab;

– Tap on “Notifications”;

– After that, just turn off “Reaction Notifications”.

