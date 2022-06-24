Nicole Kidman in new thriller from Amazon Studios

With a romantic comedy on the way, Nicole Kidman is also confirmed in a new thriller from Amazon Studios. Mimi Cave is the director of the film.

After “Being the Ricardos“, Nicole Kidman will return to work with Amazon Studios. The new project, a thriller, is called “Holland, Michigan” and is based on a screenplay by Andrew Sodroski (“Manhunt”), from the famous Black List from Hollywood (in this case, from 2013). The actress is linked to the project as a protagonist and producer via Blossom Films.

With Mimi Cave (“Fresh”) already chosen to direct the thriller, “Holland, Michigan” is a story of secrets that begin to be unraveled in a Midwestern town – but with a hint of Hitchcock throughout the narrative.

The film also features Per Saari in the production, alongside Peter Dealbert for Pacific View Management & Productions. Executive production will be in charge of Kate Churchill.

With this new film, Nicole Kidman maintains a consistent relationship with Amazon Studios. In addition to the Lucille Ball biopic, which earned her an Oscar nomination, the actress is also developing a drama series, “Expats”. In addition, her latest TV project “Nine Perfect Strangers“ is also available on Prime Video’s platform.

