Nio’s electric car falls from third floor at automaker’s China headquarters, two people dead

A Nio electric car fell from the third floor of the company’s headquarters in Shanghai, China, killing two people. They were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The accident happened last Wednesday (22), around 17:20 local time. One of the victims was an employee of Nio, while the other worked for a partner company. The Chinese automaker said it had launched an investigation into the incident in cooperation with the government.

publicity

Read too:

“Following the incident, we immediately began working with the public safety department to find the cause,” the company said in an initial statement. In it, Nio reinforced that the fatal fall of the electric car was not caused by the vehicle itself.

Nio’s statement was not well received

On social media in China, Nio’s statement about the accident not being caused by the car received harsh responses. There were those who said that “this shows the cold blood of capitalism”. Other comments pointed out that the company wanted to “escape” responsibility for what happened.

According to some Chinese media, the place where the car fell is a test-drive area, a parking lot or a company showroom. The first information from the Chinese newspaper Shanghai Securities News is that the model was an ET5 model, launched at the end of last year to compete with the Tesla Model 3. Delivery of the sedan is scheduled for the third quarter of this year.

Built on a hybrid steel-aluminium frame, the car is being developed with sensors and technology for limited autonomous driving on highways, urban areas and maneuvering in parking spaces. The system implemented is the company’s latest Nio Autonomous Driving (NAD).

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube from Olhar Digital? Subscribe to the channel!

Image: Playback/Weibo