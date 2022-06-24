No! Don’t Look!: 7 Horror Movies to Watch BEFORE Jordan Peele’s New Production

No! Do not look! is the next horror film directed by Jordan Peele, after the critically acclaimed Run! (2017) and Us (2019).

In the story, the residents of a lonely town in the California countryside witness a mysterious and frightening discovery.

No! Do not look! is the most ambitious “cinematic event” of Jordan Peele’s career, reckons the filmmaker

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)





One of the greatest classics of Steven Spielberg’s career, Close Encounters of the Third Kind takes place in a small American town where Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss) lives, a family man who, when he senses the arrival of aliens, has his behavior changed. He becomes obsessed with the idea and begins to investigate the situation to find the ET’s contact location. Like him, several other people feel the extraterrestrial presence and head towards the landing site of the spacecraft.

The Body Snatchers (1978)





A remake of the 1956 classic Vampires of Souls, The Body Snatch follows a health inspector, Matthew Bennell (Donald Sutherland), and a co-worker, Elizabeth Driscoll (Brooke Adams). The two begin to notice that people around them are behaving very strangely and, little by little, discover that aliens with the exact same appearance are taking the place of humans while they are sleeping.

The Enigma of the Other World (1982)





Director John Carpenter must be one of the biggest influences for Jordan Peele in his new film, especially The Enigma of the Other World, one of the greatest horror classics of the 80s.

In remote Antarctica, a group of American scientists is disturbed in their Research Station camp by a helicopter shooting at a mysterious dog. When they catch the dog, he brutally attacks both humans and other dogs in the camp and they discover that the intruder can take the form of his victims. A resourceful helicopter pilot (Kurt Russell) and the camp’s doctor (Richard Dysart) lead the camp team into a bloody battle against the creature before it kills them all one by one.

They Live (1988)





Another one from Carpenter, They Live must be another strong inspiration for its suspense and horror characteristics combined with political and social commentary, which are also explored by Jordan Peele.

John Nada (Roddy Piper) is a worker who arrives in Los Angeles and finds work in a factory. During an unusual repressive operation, the police destroy an entire block of the neighborhood where he lives. In the confusion, Nada finds a pair of seemingly ordinary sunglasses, but when wearing them he is able to see hideous alien creatures disguised as humans, as well as the subliminal messages they convey through forms of media. He realizes that the invaders are already controlling the planet and, together with his co-worker Frank (Keith David), decides to engage in the resistance movement, which is persecuted as subversive by the police.

War of the Worlds (2005)





In Spielberg’s War of the Worlds, Ray Ferrier (Tom Cruise) is a divorced man who works on the docks. He is uncomfortable as a father, but he has to take care of his children, Robbie (Justin Chatwin) and Rachel (Dakota Fanning), when they visit. Shortly after they arrive, Ray witnesses an event that will change his life forever: the emergence of a gigantic war machine, which emerges from the ground and incinerates everything it finds. It is an alien attack on Earth, which makes him take his children and try to protect them, taking them as far away as possible from extraterrestrial weapons.

10 Cloverfield Street (2016)





At 10 Cloverfield Street, a young woman (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is in a serious car accident and wakes up in a stranger’s basement. The man (John Goodman) claims to have saved his life from a chemical attack that left the world uninhabitable, which is why they must remain safe there. Distrustful of the story, she tries to find a way to free herself – at the risk of discovering a truth far more dangerous than being kept locked in the bunker.

The Vast of Night (2019)





The most recent film on the list, The Vast of Night is set in the period of the Cold War, as the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union takes place. Two teenagers in a small American town are obsessed with radio, and when they discover a strange airwave frequency, their lives and the entire world could be about to change dramatically.