North: A24 will be closed to traffic on Tuesday – Guess why!

The A24 motorway will be closed between Lamego (entrance no. 9) and Armamar/Valdigem (entry no. 10) next Tuesday, June 28th, between 6 am and 10 pm due to filming the movie Fast Xwhich will be the latest in the series Furious speedfrom Universal Pictures.

The notice was made by the municipality of Lamego and the municipality of Castro Daire on their official Facebook pages.

Note released by the Municipality of Lamego

[Fonte: Município Lamego]

“The municipality of Castro Daire will be the scene of the recordings of one of the greatest cinematographic sagas in the world over the next few weeks. The location of the footage will create some constraints on mobility in our county during the recordings. We ask for everyone’s understanding, as it is a unique opportunity to place Castro Daire in the world cinema scene, with the enormous positive expectation of the inherent impacts”, reads one of the publications.

Fast Xthe tenth film in the series Furious speed is carried out by the Frenchman Louis Leterrier, who also carried out Masters of Illusion and The incredible Hulk. With a screenplay by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, the film will feature Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez and Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior, with filming in the UK, Italy and Portugal.

The film is scheduled for release on May 19, 2023 in the US.

[Fotografia: DR]