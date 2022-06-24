Nothing Phone 1: company opens “waiting list” for pre-sales of its first cell phone

Nothing Phone 1 is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. There is a lot of anticipation around the premium mobile designed by the company of Carl Pei, former CEO and one of the founders of OnePlus. This Friday (24), the manufacturer opened a kind of “waiting list” that will guarantee the purchase of its first smartphone to customers. according to Android Headlines, Nothing sent out email invitations to registered users. Those “invitations” are the way to guarantee the purchase of the Phone 1 in the pre-sale — note that its availability will be restricted to Europe. The company will also give a voucher equivalent to R$130 when purchasing a cell phone accessory or Nothing Ear 1.

“With limited availability, this is your chance to purchase the Phone 1 early,” reads Nothing’s email. The message includes a link that directs the user to the waiting list registration page, allowing them to “skip the line” and receive their characteristically designed cell phone before those who buy after the pre-sale. Nothing explains that “when stock becomes available, you will receive an invite code to guarantee your chance to pre-order the phone”. For now, the suggested price of the Phone 1 is still unknown, but we know that its launch event will take place on the 12th of Julyat 12:00 (Brasilia time).

The phone should be equipped with 8GB of RAM and the Snapdragon 778G Plus, a mid-range processor from Qualcomm. Other rumors point to a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, 50 MP main camera and 4,500 mAh battery. The device must leave the factory running Android 12. What are your expectations for Nothing Phone 1? Comment below!

Source link