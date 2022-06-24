Now even Windows Server 2022 can run Linux distributions – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

THE Microsoft left a lot of people impressed when he created the Windows Subsystem for Linux. And even more after it released the second version (WSL 2). But this was a feature that only allowed Linux distributions to run on Windows 10 and 11. Now it’s different. O Windows Server 2022 already supports the tool. Believe me, this is a big step forward.

Microsoft and Linux (image: publicity/Microsoft)

For many developers, system administrators and IT professionals in general, WSL 2 is one of the best tools ever created by Microsoft.

There are good reasons for this. Windows Subsystem for Linux allows Linux environments to run directly on Microsoft operating systems, without the need for virtual machines to be created specifically for this purpose. This is useful for software testing and easier access to native Linux tools, for example.

There is no doubt that WSL 2 is really useful. But, until recently, the feature was only available for Windows 10 and Windows 11. Windows Server 2019 is compatible, but only with the first version of the tool, which is considerably more limited.

To give you an idea, WSL 2 features a true Linux kernel and Hyper-V virtualization architecture technologies. These components allow the resource to offer more performance, improve integration with Windows itself, run a graphical interface, among other advantages.

Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (image: Everton Favretto/Tecnoblog)

Lo and behold, in May 2022, Microsoft released WSL 2 in a preview version of Windows Server 2022, building on a promise made at the last Build conference.

This week, WSL 2 officially arrived on the operating system. To install it, you just need to download the latest update set, which includes the KB5014678 package. After that, just type the following command to start the installation:

wsl --install

WSL 2 on Windows Server 2022: A Surprise

The decision to release WSL 2 on Windows Server 2022 is somewhat surprising. This is because, in servers, the market dispute between Windows and Linux is much more intense than in desktops.

This isn’t even the main point, actually. It’s been a while since Microsoft stopped “abominating” Linux. Probably the biggest surprise is that in early 2021, Jeff Woolsey declared that implementing WSL on Windows Server would lead to uses in production scenarios for which the tool is not intended.

Woolsey is a program manager for Windows Server. Apparently, he and other Microsoft executives have changed their minds on the matter.

WSL 2 on Windows Server (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

But, as the website notes The Register, not everything is good news. Windows Server operating systems are used by organizations, of course. Although the current version is 2022, many of them still use Windows Server 2019 because of long-term support contracts. Despite this, Microsoft has no plans to bring WSL 2 to the 2019 version.

At least the release for Windows Server 2022 opens up a range of possibilities for professionals working with this system. Those who access or manage both Windows and Linux servers should benefit the most.

Collaborated: Everton Favretto.