NVIDIA RTX 4090 Ti and RTX 4090: renders show the Founders Edition look

Consumption will also follow the exaggerated size of NVIDIA’s upcoming high-end GPUs

There are really solid video cards on the market, the ones that need support so they don’t fall out and bend the PCIe slot. But if the images that the well-known leaker Moore’s Law is Dead published are true, the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti will be a real brick. The renders presented by the channel show a Founders Edition of the top-of-the-line SKU of NVIDIA’s next-generation GPUs.

The images shown by the MLID channel are not official renders by NVIDIA, but images created by him based on information he received from reliable sources. He did the same with the first reference model of Intel Arc graphics card and came very close to what was shown by Intel itself later.

The renders show a structure very similar to real leaked images of the RTX 4090 Ti’s cooling system, which revealed the entire robust heatsink, with direct contact with the memory modules, (unlike the RTX 3090 and 3090 TI), in addition to the housing moldings labeled “RTX 4090 Ti”.

The coolers of the RTX 4090 and 4090 Ti reference models should be similar to what NVIDIA brought with the RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti, but with more aluminum fins on the heatsink and some changes, as already mentioned, the surface contact. of heatsink with memory models. Before, this only happened with the graphics chip.

Consumption should be equivalent to the size of the RTX 4090 Ti

In addition to the size of the new high-end video cards from NVIDIA being something out of the ordinary, their consumption should also follow the same line. according to leaker kopite7kimi, these high-end video cards with AD102 GPU will have the ridiculous maximum consumption of 800W. Almost double the 450W of the RTX 3090 Ti.

The other Ada Lovelace GPUs will also see a significant increase in consumption compared to the current RTX 30xx. The AD103 chip, for example, will be able to consume up to 450W. Next-generation entry GPUs (RTX 4060/4050) with the AD106 chip can go up to 260W. An RTX 3060 has a TDP of 170W, for example.

Considering all these rumors about consumption, NVIDIA’s next series of GPUs should take a considerable leap forward in this regard. It remains to be seen whether this will be accompanied by growth in performance as well.

