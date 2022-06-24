“Of course you will…”; Corinthians opens negotiations and Zenit coach breaks the silence on Yuri Alberto

Considered one of the names that interest Timão, the striker became the theme of the coach in the Russian team

O Corinthians is very much alive in the Copa do Brasil after beating Santos 4-0 in the first leg of the round of 16, but is now preparing to face the same opponent, also at Neo Química Arena, only for the Brazilian Championship. The team led by Vítor Pereira wants to continue seeking leadership, which is currently occupied by Palmeiras.

Away from the pitch, the board doesn’t waste a single minute, looking at all costs for more reinforcements, who can arrive and add quality to the cast, especially in positions that are approved by the coaching staff. With the new imposition of FIFA, on athletes who are linked with teams from Russia and Ukraine, Timão increased the range of possibilities.

With the departure of Jô, who terminated the contract after problems outside the field, in addition to the difficulties so far of Júnior Moraes, one of Corinthians’ wishes is to bring in a new striker, who arrives with titleholder status and can handle the task. After unsuccessful attempts by various names, a new “Plan A” was chosen by the leaders.

Its about Yuri Alberto, from Zenit, who was revealed by Santos, passed through Internacional and became the object of desire of Palmeiras recently. Upon learning of the possibility of losing his top scorer, the coach of the St. Sergey Semak, in statements this Friday (24), confirmed that the Brazilian should change his air:

“Now the player’s priority is to play at another club for a while. We respect each player’s decision. Everything is being negotiated. Of course it will be missed. The situation is changing very quickly. It’s part of the coaching staff’s job to make some changes and change the game based on who’s on the team.”declared the commander, as published in “LANCE!”.