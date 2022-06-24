One of the most exotic planes in the world will make an unprecedented flight to Brazil

Image: Maarten Visser, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia





As part of a testing campaign around the world, Airbus will have flights with one of the most exotic aircraft in the world, the A300-600STG Beluga, to several destinations in the world, including Brazil. The flight date and destinations have not yet been announced.

Speaking to FlightGlobal, Airbus Services’ business development and strategy manager Reza Fazlollahi said the Beluga “is being tested on routes to countries such as Japan, Singapore, Brazil and the USA”.

In January of this year, Airbus announced that it would offer a new air cargo service to anyone who wanted to hire it, using the Beluga Super Transporter jets, a model that is a modified A300-600 with a large “dome” at the top of the fuselage. This aircraft was an adaptation to carry super voluminous loads, but specifically restricted to Airbus’ own aircraft parts, such as A320 fuselages or wings of the giant A380.

Disclosure – Airbus





The manufacturer said it would open a subsidiary to operate these services with its own air carrier certificate, effectively becoming an airline. As an example, the Ukrainian Antonov has been doing this for decades with Antonov Airlines, flying several of its planes, including the only example of the largest plane in the world, the An-225 Myria.

“The Beluga, with its wide fuselage, will open up new markets and logistical possibilities for customers, in the case of taking helicopters without having to dismantle them, it is a benefit. Similarly, the world’s largest airplane engines can be accommodated whole inside there.”said Phillippe Sabo, head of Oversized Cargo Transport at Airbus, at the time of the announcement.

Airbus highlights that the Beluga can carry any load that is up to 7 meters wide and 6.7 meters high, without needing any transport adaptations. The manufacturer also announced that the new BelugaXL, a modified A330ceo, will soon be available for this same type of transport.



