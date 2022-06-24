Orlando Magic Picks Paolo Banchero Number One in NBA Draft | nba

Forward Paolo Banchero is the first pick in the 2022 NBA draft. The talented young man from Duke University was selected by the Orlando Magic on Thursday night at the Barclays Center in New York, after doubts and rumors throughout the day. With 19 years and 2.08m, the player was considered one of the most ready prospects to immediately help the Florida team.
Auburn University winger Jabari Smith was the starting favorite for number one but finished in position three and will play for the Houston Rockets. The number two pick belonged to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who nominated forward Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga University.
Paolo Banchero NBA Draft — Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images
The Brazilian Gui Santos, from Minas Tênis Clube, continues to expect to be chosen, at least, in the second round of the draft (choices 31 to 58). The player has participated in training with ten teams over the last month and hopes to receive a gift for his 20th birthday, completed this Wednesday.
1. Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)
two. Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)
3. Jabari Smith (Houston Rockets)
4. Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)
5. Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons)
6. Benedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers)
7. Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers)
8. Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans)
9. Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs)
10. Johnny Davis (Washington Wizards)
11. Ousmane Dieng (New York Knicks, traded to Thunder)
12. Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)
13. Jalen Duren (Charlotte Hornets, traded to the Knicks)
14. Cleveland Cavaliers
15. Charlotte Hornets
16. Atlanta Hawks
17. Houston Rockets
18. Chicago Bulls
19. Minnesota Timberwolves
20. San Antonio Spurs
21. Denver Nuggets
22. Memphis Grizzlies
23. Philadelphia 76ers
24. Milwaukee Bucks
25. San Antonio Spurs
26. Dallas Mavericks
27. Miami Heat
28. Golden State Warriors
29. Memphis Grizzlies
30. Oklahoma City Thunder