Palmeiras diagnoses problems against São Paulo and is not shaken: “We have decisive weeks” | palm trees

Palmeiras adopted a serene speech after losing to São Paulo 1-0 in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, this Thursday. After reaching 75 days without defeat, Verdão ended the series of 19 unbeaten matches in the classic – the longest under the command of Abel Ferreira.

Players and technical commission diagnosed the problems presented in Morumbi: in addition to the performance below what Verdão usually presents, São Paulo’s individual marking made it very difficult to create plays.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 1 São Paulo vs Palmeiras, Zé Rafael and Rodrigo Nestor — Photo: Marcos Ribolli São Paulo x Palmeiras, Zé Rafael and Rodrigo Nestor — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

– They made an individual mark, this ends up disturbing our game a little, but we suffered more because of us than for the real merit of São Paulo. We had good chances, even with their strong marking. Unfortunately it wasn’t a great match for us, we didn’t create like we create, nor finish like we usually do. Patience, think about Avai. We have decisive weeks ahead – scored Zé Rafael.

– We didn’t have a good game, it wasn’t what we expected, we couldn’t create what we usually create, we didn’t even have the effectiveness to put the ball in the net – he added.

Palmeiras carried the third longest unbeaten streak in the century to Choque-Rei, with 15 wins and four draws, behind only the 20 games with Vanderlei Luxemburgo in 2020, and the 22 between 2011 and 2012, under the command of Luiz Felipe Scolari. .

Leader of the Brasileirão, Palmeiras will only play in the Copa do Brasil on July 14 and need a victory by a goal difference to take the decision to penalties.

Before, the team will play in the round of 16 of the Libertadores, against Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay, in addition to following its path in the national championship.

On Sunday, Verdão will visit Avaí, at 4 pm (Brasília time), in Ressacada. The duel is valid for the 14th round of the Brasileirão.

“Palmeiras’ bad game”, criticizes Bocca | The Voice of the Crowd

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧