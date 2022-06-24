Palmeiras preaches patience and wants to have Raphael Veiga only 100% | palm trees

Palmeiras should have the reinforcement of Raphael Veiga in the confrontation against Avaí, this Sunday, at 16h (GMT), away from home, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. The idea is to give the midfielder a few minutes thinking about the clash against Cerro Porteño, in the middle of next week, for the Libertadores round of 16.

Recovered from a muscle injury, the midfielder can be included for the match in Florianópolis. Veiga was able to play against São Paulo, but the coaching staff chose to postpone his return until he is 100% fit.

– One thing we do is we are very consistent, realistic and we don’t make excuses. We could have risked Veiga today, he already trained, but then we ran the risk of not doing well. That’s why we have well-defined rules, and Veiga had not complied with them – said assistant coach João Martins, in a press conference after the defeat to São Paulo, in the Copa do Brasil.

1 of 1 Raphael Veiga during Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees Raphael Veiga during Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees

– We prefer to be weighted and have players at 100%. If all goes well, it will be available for Sunday. If it’s not Sunday, it will be Wednesday. We are not interested in having players at 50% because they run the risk of losing another month – concluded the assistant.

Scarpa’s good performance in the midfield joint gave more security and time for the medical department to work on the recovery of shirt 23.

Veiga felt his thigh at the beginning of the first half against Atlético-MG, on June 5th. Since then, he was absent in games against Botafogo, Coritiba, Atlético-GO and São Paulo (for the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil).

The likely return of Raphael Veiga increases Abel Ferreira’s options to build the midfield team. The tendency is for Gustavo Scarpa to return to the winger in place of Gabriel Veron.

With Veiga’s recovery, Palmeiras practically empties the medical department. Only Jailson, who is recovering from knee surgery, remains unrelated to the games.

In the isolated leadership of the Brasileirão, with 28 points, Palmeiras faces Avaí on Sunday, for the 14th round. Verdão defends an unbeaten record of 11 games in the competition.

