Part 2′. Léa Seydoux joins the cast of the sequel

The sequel to dune add another unlisted weight name. the french actress Léa Seydoux will assume the role of lady margot in the second part of the epic of sci-fi in Denis Villeneuve. The film is expected to begin filming later this year.

dune premiered in October 2021 and became the second big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 book (in 1984, David Lynch had already done the first). The production was a box office success and a sequel was announced shortly after. Us Oscars, the project took home six figurines of the ten it was nominated for. After the events of the first film, the sequel follows the protagonist Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) in the search for allies for the war against the house Harkonnen.

Chalamet returns to wear the skin of atreides and with it they also return Rebecca Ferguson (the mother, lady jessica), Zendaya (Chani), Javier Bardem (stilgar), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Dave Bautista (Rabban Harkonnen) and Stellan Skarsgard (Baron Harkonnen). Villeneuve takes on the direction, production and screenplay again, alongside Jon Spaihts. Repeaters also include Hans Zimmer on the soundtrack.

The character of Léa Seydoux is precisely one of the key allies of the heroes we already know. lady margotsuch as lady Jessicais part of Bene Gesserit and, in the book, leaves you an essential warning for the success of atreides. Seydoux’s announcement for the role, advanced by deadline, accompanies a string of acclaimed roles he has played. Recently, in Cannes, the actress appeared alongside Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart in Crime of the Future, in David Cronenberg. The artist is still known for her role in the films of James Bond Specter and No Time to Die.

The “Super Cast”

Léa Seydoux is not the only new addition to the sequel’s cast. In recent months, several names have been announced for Dune: Part 2. Christopher Walken and the Emperor Shaddam IVally of the house Harkonnen and enemy of atreidesWhile Florence Pugh and the princess irulandaughter of Emperor. Austin Butlerlike Seydoux, also leaves the red carpet at Cannes – where the biopic Elvis – directly to the cast of dune. Butler takes on the role of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnennephew of Baron and heir to the house Harkonnen.

Dune: Part 2 is scheduled to open in movie theaters on October 20, 2023.