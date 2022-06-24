Patrick signs up to be Calleri’s partner

The two classics in the sequence against Palmeiras brought good news for São Paulo, which has to deal with the drama of losing Arboleda to a serious injury. In addition to the recovery of morale with the victory by 1 to 0, yesterday (23), at Morumbi, Rogério Ceni saw his bet pay off in the attack. Faced with the bad phases of Éder, Luciano and Rigoni, Patrick gained space to be Jonathan Calleri’s new partner.

The midfielder was selected as a second striker and responded. There were two goals in two games against Palmeiras. If last Monday (20) the bitter taste of the turnaround in extra time prevailed, yesterday, the atmosphere was of pure joy with the performance. In the last four matches for São Paulo, Pantera Negra scored three times.

“I’m enjoying the moment. It’s easy for me to have tactical understanding, regardless of the region of the field. I try to do what Rogério asks, I have the opportunity to be closer to the goal, the ball is too much, I try to do the best that the position asks,” Patrick said after the victory.

Patrick arrived with expectations in São Paulo. An old desire of the board, the midfielder was hired for 500 thousand euros (R$ 3.2 million in the quotation at the time) at the beginning of the season. A physical problem soon after his arrival caused him to lose space and take a long time to have a streak in the starting lineup.

The chances started to appear more regularly due to the high number of medical problems in São Paulo. Without being able to count on Gabriel Sara and Alisson, Patrick’s opponents for a spot when the team plays in 4-1-3-2, Rogério Ceni started using the number 88 shirt more. In both games against Palmeiras, he showed that he can also be a competitor for the vacancy that was previously disputed by Eder, Rigoni and Luciano.

“I didn’t stamp the spot in the starting lineup, the squad is very qualified. The teacher uses everyone. I don’t have to feel like a starter, I have to help the team when asked and take the opportunity to help São Paulo”, he continued.

The midfielder’s performance improvement was the subject of Rogério Ceni’s press conference. The coach praised Patrick’s evolution and echoed a statement by the player himself, who said after scoring against Jorge Wilstermann on May 19 that when he scored, no one said he was fat.

“Patrick has leveled up a lot in the last few games. Today he works more or less at the international level. I think that in this role as a second striker or opener on the left, he has performed a lot. He has a lot of strength, he’s not so fast, but He’s a drag player. (…) It’s undeniable that he’s gaining space, we just have to take care of his tiredness. He played almost all the time in every game. It’s like he says, today he’s thin, right” , said.

São Paulo presents itself today (24) with an eye on the next commitment, for the Brasileirão. On Sunday (26), the team faces Juventude, again in Morumbi, for the 14th round of the competition.