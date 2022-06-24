PCI Express 7.0 standard is announced with a speed of 512 GB/s

Consortium responsible for defining PCI Express bus standards, the Peripheral Component Interconnect Special Interest Group (PCI-SIG) revealed this Tuesday (21) the first details of the PCI Express 7.0. The new generation of technology, which began to be developed recently, should reach speeds up to 512 GB/s.

As in previous versions, the idea is to double the data transmission capacity compared to the predecessor standard. like the PCIe 6.0 made official in January supports 256 GB/s, the next generation will be twice as fast, providing extremely high performance for SSDs and video cards, among other peripherals.

It is worth noting that the promised rate concerns a configuration with 16 transmission lanes (x16), while for connections with one lane (x1) the speed will reach 32 GB/s. The maximum rate of bits transferred per second will be 128 GT/salso doubling the value of the PCI Express 6.

Evolution of technology performance over time.Source: PCI-SIG/Disclosure

The consortium also revealed that the PCIe 7.0 will have greater energy efficiency, even doubling performance, plus four-level pulse amplitude modulation (PAM4). The technology will be able to keep low latency and high reliability when transferring data, while remaining compatible with all previous versions.

Launch scheduled for 2025

Although it has revealed the initial details about the new generation, the organization is only expected to release the PCIe 7.0 in 2025. Until then, the market will continue to focus on developing products for PCIe 4.0, PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 6.0 standards.

The group’s expectation is that the updated technology will arrive to optimize projects in different areas. Quantum computing, cloud storage, high-performance computing (HPC), large-scale data centers, artificial intelligence applications and machine learning are some of them.

Solutions involving the network connection pattern Ethernet 800G should also benefit from next generation of PCI Express.