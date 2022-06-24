PicPay prepares a new option that will join all the tickets. Check out more about the function, which is now used by large banks

Remembering to pay all bills is not always a simple task. After all, it can be a lot to manage. And the problem with all this is that, in general, banks charge fines for late payments, which is not legal at all. However, to help with this problem, and avoid forgetting, PicPay has a new proposal: try to gather all your tickets within your app. So, to understand more about this new feature, check it out below!

PicPay prepares a new option that will join all the tickets

In this way, with the new PicPay function, the idea is that you can view all the slips on your behalf and receive reminders not to let anything go past the due date. So far, PicPay hasn’t gone into details on exactly how this will work. However, most likely the function will work from authorized direct debit, or DDA.

Designed by the Brazilian Federation of Banks, the DDA allows you to see all the slips registered in your CPF, and to be able to make the payment without typing the barcode. So this makes life a lot easier, especially in the midst of a busy routine.

However, it is worth saying that the function is not very new on the market. Traditional banks have had this tool for a long time. The problem is that it does not always have a friendly interface, or adequate disclosure. In addition, companies such as Mercado Livre and Banco Inter, for example, have already adopted the feature for some time. Now, it’s PicPay’s turn to help you pay your bills.

Finally, with PicPay, you can also pay bills with your wallet balance or with your credit card. Thus, you can pay in cash or in installments, with fees and interest. The company promises that, in the future, it will also be possible to share accounts with friends and family. To learn more, visit the PicPay website and download the app.

