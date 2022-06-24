Price has plummeted! Galaxy M23 5G with Cheap Snapdragon 750G – All in Technology

Want a cheap 5G smartphone that brings interesting specs for less than R$1400? Our recommendation for today is the Galaxy M23 5G, which supports state-of-the-art mobile connectivity, good hardware and a high resolution display. And today, you have a discount coupon of R$ 1329 in cash or R$ 1499 in up to 10 installments on the card.

For those who don’t know, the Galaxy M23 5G has a 6.6-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate for greater fluidity. Under the hood, the hardware has the mighty Snapdragon 750G alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space. As a result, it can run games and other applications with good performance.

Camera-wise, Samsung has added a 50MP main lens with f/1.8 aperture for good photos even in low light. There’s also an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP auxiliary sensor, and an 8MP front camera. In addition, it includes other highlights such as a virtual RAM of up to 6GB, biometric reader on the side, 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging and Android 12.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.6″ Full HD+ LCD with 120 Hz refresh rate

6.6″ Full HD+ LCD with 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Native Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Back camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 123°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4)

50 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 123°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4) Frontal camera: 8 MP (f/2.2)

8 MP (f/2.2) Drums: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging

5,000mAh with 25W fast charging Operational system: Android 12, under One UI 4.1

Android 12, under One UI 4.1 Others: Side mounted fingerprint reader, 5G support, P2 headphone jack, NFC.

With a discount coupon, the Galaxy M23 5G is an excellent option for those looking for a 5G smartphone in Brazil. However, follow the steps below to receive the offer:

