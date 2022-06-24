productions that rescued old songs

Images from “Little Miss Sunshine” and “La Casa de Papel” in addition to “Stranger Things”. Photo: Publicity/Fox Film do Brasil/Netflix

“Stranger Things” Leveraged Kate Bush’s Classic “Running Up That Hill”

The song has returned to success 37 years after the launch of the new season of the series

We gathered other songs that returned to the top due to productions

There’s no denying that the fourth season of “Stranger Things” was marked by a specific song, which returned to success 37 years after its release. Titled “Running Up That Hill”, Kate Bush’s song, which is a favorite of the character Max, lived by Sadie Sink, plays in several important moments of the new phase of the series and this leveraged the single in the streaming charts outside the plot.

In addition to yielding the first Top 10 of Kate Bush’s career, the track reached the first place on iTunes Global and Spotify Global and became the first song of the last century to enter the top ranking of the platform in Brazil. However, this is not the first time that a song from the past has been leveraged for being part of a dramaturgy. Remember other productions that rescued old hit songs:

“La Casa de Papel” with “Bella Ciao”

A trademark of “La Casa da Papel”, the Italian track “Bella Ciao” emerged in the 19th century as a protest by Italian peasant women due to the terrible working conditions and ended up becoming an anthem of resistance of the country’s community against fascism.

Many years later, the song won the world and became extremely popular for being sung by the characters of the Spanish crime plot. The success was so great that the song even got a funk version in Brazil.

“Pretty Woman” with “Pretty Woman”

Released in 1964, Roy Orbison’s classic song sold 7 million copies and took the musician’s career to its peak, but it was 26 years later that the song became unforgettable.

A little over a year after the singer’s death, the song became the theme for the 1990 feature “Pretty Woman”, starring Julia Roberts, which made the character and the melody immortal.

“Glee” featuring “Don’t Stop Believin”

Before TikTok arrived with the recycling of music industry classics, the “Glee” series was already playing great songs with iconic remakes of the cast. Among so many performances, “Don’t Stop Believin”, released by the band Journey in 1981, gained prominence.

With the production, the track reached number four on the Billboard charts and was one of the most acclaimed interpretations by the McKinley student choir.

“Little Miss Sunshine” with “Super Freak”

Originally released by Rick James in 1981, the track “Super Freak” was covered by rapper MC Hammer in 1990 as the basis for “U Can’t Touch This”. But it was in the original version that the song returned to the public’s ears with force due to the success of the movie “Little Miss Sunshine” in 2006. In the famous scene that immortalized the track, little Olive lets go of the sway to the sound of the 1980s classic.

