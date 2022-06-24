Putin asks BRICS for more cooperation against Western ‘selfish actions’ | Ukraine and Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (23) asked the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) for greater cooperation to confront the “selfish actions” of Western countries, in reference to the sanctions that affect Moscow for its offensive in Ukraine.
“Only on the basis of honest and win-win cooperation can we find a way out of this crisis situation that affects the world economy due to the selfish and reckless actions of some countries,” Putin said at the beginning of the virtual summit of the BRICS group, in reference to the sanctions against Russia which also have a negative effect on the world economy.
The president also accused the West of “using financial mechanisms to hold everyone accountable for their own mistakes in macroeconomic policy”.
“For the BRICS countries to assume a leadership role, today it is more necessary than ever to develop a unifying and positive policy in order to create a system [mundial] truly multipolar,” said the Russian president.
Bolsonaro and Putin at the BRICS meeting — Photo: reproduction
According to Putin, the BRICS could count on the support of “several countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America that seek to promote an independent policy”.
The Russian leader has been trying to garner support from the BRICS countries to circumvent sanctions imposed by the West, especially the United States and European countries, over the invasion of Ukraine, where Russian troops have been carrying out attacks since February 24.
On Wednesday, Putin said Russia was in the process of redirecting its oil trade and exports to countries in the BRICS group of emerging economies, in the wake of Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.