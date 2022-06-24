Radix is ​​looking for 150 professionals IN THESE areas

If you are a technology professional, you must have noticed that there are a lot of good vacancies out there. In addition to the interesting salaries, many opportunities are for remote work. Our tip for today is Radix, an engineering and technology company focused on operational intelligence, process improvement, production management and more.

More than 150 jobs are available for those in the technology and engineering areas. Since its foundation, Radix has been among the best companies to work for in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as well as in Latin America. If you’re from the area, don’t let the opportunity pass you by.

Work at Radix

Radix offers a collaborative and challenging environment for its employees. For this, the company is looking for professionals committed to presenting results. “People with guts; determination; passion for work; dedication; vibration and that they feel proud of what they do, in addition to always seeking to accomplish more”, he highlights.

All job openings are on the company’s careers website. More than the competitive salary, the company offers attractive benefits to employees.

Another point is investment in training. “The incentive for training and professional development has always been a premise of the company”, reinforces Radix. That is why Radix University was created, which today has four fronts of action: leadership, multipliers, company values ​​and technical training.

If you are interested in knowing more about the company and the job openings, the careers site is very complete. The selection process starts with the shipping of the curriculum.

Candidates selected for the next stage undergo HR interviews and deal with technical leadership. Then everyone goes to the technical challenge. Don’t worry though, as all steps are done online.

Opportunities are for professionals of various levels, from junior to senior. By clicking on the vacancy, the candidate checks the details of the position, the prerequisites and the deadlines to participate in the selection.