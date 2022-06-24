The British magazine The Economist published this week the ranking of the 10 best cities in the world to live in. Forget it, if you thought of Paris, London, New York, or cities in Australia.

Do you know which came first this year? Vienna, Austria!

In 2nd place was Copenhagen, Denmark; 3rd, Zurich, Switzerland; and in fourth and fifth places, two cities in Canada: Calgary and Vancouver, in that order. (see low ranking)

austria

The Austrian capital took first place from Auckland, New Zealand, which dropped to number 34, due to the strict prevention measures it has imposed due to the pandemic, the report states.

Vienna had lost first place last year precisely because of the closure of museums and restaurants due to covid.

But the reopening of cultural and social life returned it to the position it had already achieved in 2018 and 2019.

See the 10 best cities to live in

Vienna, Austria Copenhagen, Denmark zurich, switzerland Calgary, Canada Vancouver, Canada Geneva, Switzerland Frankfurt, Germany Toronto, Canada amsterdam, holland Osaka, Japan, and Melbourne, Australia (tied) Source: The Economist

The selection criteria

The best cities in the world are ranked according to indices such as stability, health, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

According to the report by The Economist, “stability and good infrastructure are the main charms of the city for its inhabitants, backed by good medical care and many opportunities for culture and entertainment”.

Worst cities in the world to live

The report also says which are the 10 worst cities to live in:

Damascus (Syria), Lagos (Nigeria), Tripoli (Libya), Algiers (Algeria), Karachi (Pakistan), Port Moresby (Papua New Guinea), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Harare (Zimbabwe), Douala (Cameroon) and Tehran (Iran)

The report is produced every year by the Intelligence Unit of the British magazine The Economist.

With information from The Economist and Fortune