Raul Gustavo cites emotional strength after failures and goal at Corinthians: “It was what I needed most” | Corinthians

Raul Gustavo, scorer of one of the goals in the 4-0 rout of Corinthians over Santos, for the Copa do Brasil, was interviewed in Tá na Área this Thursday. The defender spoke about the turning of the page that the goal in the classic brought him.

– The emotional we have to work very hard. I try to get very attached to the family, it is the family that gives me strength. I try to keep myself as calm as possible. Of course it frustrates me a lot, we are there to give our best and we don’t want to make mistakes, like I did against Athletico – she said.

– But I tried to work the same way I’ve been working, keep my mind calm, to turn around. I managed to play a beautiful game against Goiás, an excellent game against Santos. About the individual charge, I was very happy for the goal, it was what I needed most – he added.

The 23-year-old also recalled the overcoming that is his life when talking about the post-classic moment. In 2020, Raul lost his brother in a car accident, and last year, his son, who was in his 33rd week of pregnancy.

“I think I’m a very enlightened guy. I’ve been through a lot of hardship at 23 years old. But I believe a lot in God, I believe it was written. I consider myself an overcoming guy. I do what I love, which is playing football, but from the big losses I’ve had I should have stopped. But I know I have a very big purpose in my life.

– Off the field I always try to be focused and happy. When we are happy, we do the things we love more calmly and wisely. Today’s Raul is a guy who has overcome a lot because of the scars I have, but I know I had to go through it to strengthen myself.

