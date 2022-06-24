Razer announces Ornata V3 keyboard with Mecha-Membrane technology

Peripheral features UV-coated keys and magnetic wrist rest

This Thursday (23), the Razer announced the Ornata V3, a new input keyboard with Mecha-Membrane technology. Equipped with a new design with thinner keys, the peripheral is focused on gamers looking for a more discreet keyboard, but with high performance features.

About Mecha-Membrane technology, Razer adds that with the help of mechanical switches, the keys provide users with a softer touch, promising a more pronounced and satisfying tactile sensation during games.

The product also has keys with UV coatingwhich are more durable than traditional ones, keeping subtitles more protected from wear and tear over time.

The company also revealed that the Ornata V3 has a magnetic wrist rest for long matches and features the Razer Chroma RGB feature, present in ten lighting zones and backlit keys, with 4 lighting effects available: Breathing, Spectrum Cycle, Static and Wave.

In addition to the traditional model, Razer also announced the Ornata V3 Xwhich offers the same look and size but features silent membrane switches, Razer Chroma RGB with a lighting zone and a removable wrist rest.

Price and Availability

In Brazil, the Ornata V3 will cost BRL 899while the Ornata V3 X will be priced at BRL 499. Both products will be available on the Razer website from the fourth quarter of this year.

