Real Madrid midfielder is not released by Florentino to negotiate with Flamengo and club sees Benfica approaching the player

Not even a recent history of negotiations between the two teams was able to sensitize the Spanish manager

Still looking for the return of that flashy and offensive football that was so praised by the Nation, the Flamengo received a bucket of cold water with the injury suffered by striker Bruno Henrique. The most optimistic expectations were not confirmed and the shirt 27 no longer works in 2022, being able to stay up to a year out of the fields. Even with the arrival of Everton Cebolinha, the crowd is waiting for more reinforcements.

In that regard, one player who was approached by Flamengo for a return to Brazilian football was midfielder Reinier. Cria da Gávea, the 20-year-old athlete quickly stood out with the red-black mantle, being traded with Real Madrid. But the youngster has yet to establish himself in Europe, having gone on a two-season loan to Germany’s Borussia Dortmund.

Reinier last season with Borussia Dortmund:

– 20 games (three as a starter)

– 13 for the German Championship; three for the Champions League

– 406 minutes on the field

– No goals or assists

Now, according to the portal ‘Goal’the player should be loaned again by Real Madrid, as he would not be in the plans of coach Carlo Ancelotti. Who beckons with an interest in Reinier is Benfica, former team of Jorge Jesus. Flamengo would also like a return of the boy along the same lines, but Real president Florentino Pérez was unwilling to negotiate with the Rio de Janeiro club. The information is from the website ‘Fla column’.