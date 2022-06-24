Realme Narzo 50i Prime is revealed with big battery and low price

This Wednesday (22), the Chinese company Realme made official the debut of the Realme Narzo 50i Prime in the global market. In the spotlight, the new input device features decent configurations, big battery and very affordable price.

As seen in a recent leak, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime looks very similar to the also recently announced Realme C30. However, the back has a smooth finish with a large module for the single rear camera with LED flash.

The model adopts a front panel with a drop-shaped notch and narrow edges on the sides – being larger at the bottom. In addition, the power button and volume keys are positioned on the right side.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime skin revealed via leak (Image: Steve Hemmerstoffer/91Mobiles)

Indicated for basic tasks, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime uses the Unisoc T612 chipset — the same as the Narzo 50A Prime and Realme C30. So, the phone will be available with versions with 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM memory and 32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage, expandable via micro SD card.

On the front, the phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. As said, the panel has a cutout for the front camera for selfies and 5 MP video calls.

Unlike even other input devices, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime only features a rear camera with an 8 MP main sensor. As a result, users should not expect great versatility for image recordings.

Running the Android 11-based Realme Go Edition interface, the phone has a P2 headphone jack and a micro USB port for power. Finally, the highlight is the 5,000 mAh battery with support for only 10 W charging.

price and availability

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime arrives on the global market with two color options: Dark Blue (blue) and Mint Green (green). As per the information, the model will be available globally through the official AliExpress store from June 27, 2022.

The basic variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage will start at US$99.99 (about R$515 in the current direct conversion), while the version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will be sold for 109.99 (~R$ 566). There is no information about sales in Brazil.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime: technical sheet

Screen: 6.5 inches, IPS LCD, 60 Hz rate and HD resolution;

Processor: Unisoc T612;

RAM memory: 3 or 4 GB;

Storage: 32 or 64 GB (expandable with micro SD card up to 1 TB);

Front camera: 5 MP;

Rear camera: 8 MP;

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 10 W recharge;

Operating system: Android 11 with Realme Go Edition interface;

Extras: headphone jack.

Source: GizmoChina