Recent episode makes fun of Gal Gadot video

the world of the boys turned upside down with the return of Soldier Boy. The crash that tore apart a city block was reported as an attack by a super villain. While some heroes don’t know how to handle the situation, Deep found a peculiar way of being attentive to the situation: singing imagineof John Lennon and reminding us of the video of Gal Gadot.

In an opening scene that didn’t last more than a minute, we see the “hero” Deep talking about how difficult it has been to deal with the terrorist attacks that the country has suffered. It is then that the character ends his speech and begins to sing. imagine.

Bringing participations such as that of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Elizabeth Banks, Rose Byrne, Kumail Nanjiani, Aisha Tyler, Josh Gad and Patton Oswaltthe video ends with Black Noir and a sign saying: “And the world will live as one”.

“These supervillain attacks affect everyone… It doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from… We are in this together and… Together, we can imagine a better world.”begins

However, the scene wasn’t just a way to show how the character doesn’t seem to be aware of the problems with which the seven and the Vought have faced. Rather, it is a reference to the video made by Gal Gadot during the pandemic.

In March 2020, the actress who lives in Wonder Woman in theaters, released a video about six days after the start of the quarantine in the United States. After commenting on the difficult time he was going through, Gadot began to sing imagine.

Throughout the video, other familiar faces appeared, such as Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, sia, Amy Adams, between others. See below:

The video quickly became a meme, becoming a symbol of how famous people seem to be disconnected from reality. This is not the first time the video has been referenced by a production of streaming. In the bubblemovie of Netflix starring Karen Gillianwe find situations similar to those in Gadot’s video.

Still talking about COVID-19, in the previous episode, The Boys referenced the way Trump dealt with the pandemic. In a certain scene where homeland captain is asked about the terrorist attack, he circumvents the situation and says that they should focus on the “true enemy”something the former president of the United States was famous for doing.

the sixth episode of the boys, herogasmis available at Amazon Prime Video.

