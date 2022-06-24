Roger says “no”, bars hiring at Grêmio and exposes reinforcement sought after in the market: “Playing behind the striker”

After Tricolor’s draw away from home this weekend, the coach opened the game about the search for reinforcements in the market

O Guild went to the Rei Pelé stadium, in Maceió, on the night of last Thursday (23), and stayed in a 1-1 draw with CSA, in a game valid for the 14th round of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship. After the match, the coach Roger Machado gave a press conference and was asked about Tricolor’s moves in the ball market.

With an eye on the next transfer window, which opens on July 18, the Guild already got it right with three reinforcements. the midfielders Lucas Leiva and Thatianin addition to the attacker William, who have already passed through the Club, are confirmed. In the last few days, a series of speculations involving many names took over behind the scenes.

One possibility has already been officially ruled out by the commander. the sock Mateus Vitalwhich belongs to Corinthians and is on loan to Greek football, not part of the plans of the Guild. “The player we are looking to play behind 9 is an articulate midfielder. We already have players with his characteristics in the rosterthe”, informed Roger Machado.

The coach went further and indicated the characteristics of the reinforcement sought by Tricolor. “We are looking for a midfielder to play behind the striker. He’s an articulate midfielder, a guy who can cadence, give that rhythm and stop the game“, he said. The example pointed out as ideal was the former midfielder Zinho, who played alongside Roger at Tricolor.

“What Zinho did and that pejoratively nicknamed him ‘waxing machine’. When the ball reaches him, let the full-back and midfielder have time to connect. We have ball-carrying midfielders, who speed up the game and we can’t cadence a little more. Today (in front of the CSA), Campaz did this“, added the coach.