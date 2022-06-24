Samsung accused of false advertising for waterproof phone

One of Samsung’s ads showed a photo under the sea (Getty Image)

Samsung was fined BRL 50 million

The Federal Court of Australia held that the advertising was misleading

Advertising campaigns showed the product submerged

Many people have experienced the horrible feeling of dropping their phone in water. Whether changing the music in the shower or falling out of your hand while trying to take a picture of the sea, these occasions can mean irreparable damage to the device.

Samsung promised to end this problem on the Galaxy A5, Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 models. Campaigns that circulated between 2016 and 2018 suggested that smartphones could be submerged even in swimming pools and, even then, would continue to work.

However, cell phones are IP68 certified and should not be used in this way. This means that the models are designed to withstand submersion for a maximum of 30 minutes to a maximum depth of 1.5 m in fresh water only. Even the South Korean manufacturer’s website advises against trying.

That’s why the company was fined 14 million Australian dollars (approximately R$50 million) by the Federal Court of Australia for advertising deemed to be misleading.

One of the ads that circulated showed a photo under the sea, with a woman surfing, which could lead the consumer to think that the device would be resistant to diving in water.

The court decision pointed out that the campaign could lead to the misuse of cell phones, since the salt water from the sea and the chlorine from the swimming pool, present in advertising pieces distributed in Australia, could damage the devices and corrode important components.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chair Gina Cass Gottlieb said the organization has received hundreds of complaints from Samsung users who have complained of damage to their devices after contact with water.