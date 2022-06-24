Sandra Bullock to stop acting: ‘I’m exhausted’

Sandra Bullock is one of the most iconic and well-known actresses of all time and, over more than thirty years of her career, she has immortalized beloved characters in the film world – from romantic comedies like ‘Miss sympathy’ and ‘The proposal’ even dramas like ‘Gravity’ and ‘A possible dream’ (this one earning him a figurine of Best actress at the Oscars).

Now, in a recent interview with The Hollywood ReporterBullock commented on the art of acting and revealed that he will be taking a break from the big screen, saying he can’t wait to have a less busy schedule to spend time with his family.

“I don’t want to be stuck on any schedule other than my own”she said. “I’m so exhausted. I’m so tired and I’m not able to make healthy, smart decisions, and I know it.”

In March, she spoke to the Harper’s Bazaarsaying that she takes her job very seriously when there’s a movie to be released, but now she wants to “Stay with my babies and my family 24/7. That’s where I’ll be for a while.”

Remembering that Bullock’s next film, ‘Bullet train’hits theaters in august 5th this year.

Enjoy watching:

based on the book Maria Beetle in Kotaro Isaka, the plot accompanies “five assassins who meet on a moving bullet train going from Tokyo to Morioka, with only a few stops along the way. They discover that their missions are unrelated, but the question is, who will make it off the train alive and what awaits them at the final station?”

Don’t forget to watch: