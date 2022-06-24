São Paulo: Arboleda tears ankle ligament and will be operated on this Friday

Defender will undergo a surgical procedure this Friday (24) and will miss São Paulo indefinitely

Arboleda suffered a rupture of the ligament in his left ankle and will undergo a surgical procedure this Friday (24), as determined by the GOAL.

Live football or whenever you want? Click here and try DAZN free for one month!

The Ecuadorian defender was injured alone (see image below) in a 1-0 victory over Palmeiras, on Thursday night (23), in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

When trying to make a defensive move, the foreigner twisted his left ankle, which resulted in a ligament rupture. He will have to leave the pitch indefinitely and will need intensive treatment to return to play.

Returning to Arboleda’s lawns can take between three and five months, depending on the severity of the injury. The athlete will have to have surgery. Therefore, it is possible that he will not play for São Paulo again this season.

Choice of editors

Arboleda made 24 appearances for São Paulo in 2022, with four goals scored. The defender is seen as one of the main names in the position behind the scenes at Morumbi. There was a lot of lamentation over his injury.

Rogério Ceni’s coaching staff has used three defenders in recent games. Without the Ecuadorian available, the team has six other names for the role: Diego Costa, Léo, Miranda, Luizão, Beraldo and Walce.

It is difficult for Tricolor paulista to seek a replacement in the transfer window, which reopens on July 18. Recently, São Paulo informed coach Rogério Ceni that it will not seek reinforcements in the ball market. The board avoids hiring players because of the economic crisis experienced by the club: the debt is close to R$ 700 million.