São Paulo breaks Palmeiras’ unbeaten record in Ceni’s redemption – 06/23/2022

São Paulo took the lead in the first leg of the round of 16 and beat Palmeiras 1-0 this Thursday (23), at Morumbi. The result served to break Palmeiras’ 19-game unbeaten run in the season and was replaced by São Paulo for the defeat, in turn, last Monday (20), by the Brasileirão, when the tricolor was winning 1 x 0 until the 45th minute. of the 1st time.

In the last classic, the coach Rogério Ceni was harshly criticized by the fans because of the bad substitutions, which made the team drop in performance in the second half and take the turn in extra time. This Thursday, however, the coach turned around and achieved a great victory and putting on the field the same team that started the match on Monday.

As in the last game, São Paulo started pressuring Palmeiras, smothered their rival, took the lead (coincidentally again with Patrick) and was vastly superior in the first half. According to SofaScore statistics, Tricolor scored 7 goals against only one of Palmeiras, in an undirected header from Gustavo Gómez in the final minutes.

The steering wheel Gabriel Neves, again, was one of the highlights of São Paulo when stopping Gustavo Scarpa, the main player of creation of Palmeiras. Overall, São Paulo’s stance was quite different in the second stage. And Ceni only moved the team at the end of the game, in the 38th minute, when Arboleda was injured and was replaced by Miranda, and Pablo Maia came in for the tired Patrick. At 41, it was Wellington’s turn to replace Reinaldo, also exhausted.

One of the teams that lost the most points in the second half, this time São Paulo managed to play well in the second half, without getting choked up — Jandrei didn’t make a save. Overall, there were 13 shots from São Paulo (4 right), against only 5 from Palmeiras (none towards the goal). In Palmeiras’ most dangerous move, Gustavo Gómez hit the crossbar in an unpretentious cross. Scarpa knocked out dangerously in injury time as well.

In front of almost 40 thousand fans, São Paulo got a great victory, which ends up being good news for Brazilian football, against a team that seemed unbeatable. Tricolor is alive in the Copa do Brasil and can dream of a recovery in the Brasileirão again.

The victory also puts São Paulo back in the lead in the history of Choque-Rei. Now there are 114 wins against 113 for Palmeiras.

History of the classic São Paulo x Palmeiras:

337 games

114 Sao Paulo wins

110 draws

113 Palmeiras wins

438 goals for Sao Paulo

442 goals for Palmeiras

Follow Rodolfo Rodrigues on Instagram

Follow Rodolfo Rodrigues on Twitter