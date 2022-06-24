São Paulo performances: Gabriel Neves has an inspired night, and Patrick guarantees victory | Sao Paulo

Gabriel Neves: made his best start since he was signed last year. Firm in the marking, he did not let Gustavo Scarpa play. With the ball at his feet, he managed to give dynamics to the link between defense and midfield. When he was substituted, he was applauded by the crowd. Grade: 8.0

Patrick: for the second time in a row, the midfielder scored against Palmeiras. This Thursday, he took advantage of a gap in Palmeiras’ defense to invade the area and kick hard, high in the cross, to beat Weverton. In the second half he seems to have tired and dropped his performance. Grade: 7.5

Tree: the defender commanded São Paulo’s defense and did not let Rony and Dudu create attacking moves. He had been one of the best in the team until the 37th minute of the second half, when he turned his ankle and had to be substituted. Grade: 7.0

Rodrigo Nestor: the steering wheel was not able to give the same dynamics that it had been giving in other games. Also, he made poor choices on attack rolls. Note: 5.5

+ See how the classic was

1 of 2 Goal Patrick São Paulo vs Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Goal Patrick São Paulo vs Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Check out the scores of São Paulo players:

Jandrei [GOL]: 6.0

Diego Costa [ZAG]: 6.5

tree [ZAG]: 7.0

(Miranda [ZAG]): no grade

(Miranda [ZAG]): no grade leo [ZAG]: 6.5

Igor Vinicius [ALD]: 6.0

Gabriel Neves [VOL]: 8.0

Igor Gomes [MEI]: 6.5

Rodrigo Nestor [MEI]: 5.5

Reinaldo [ALE]: 6.5

(Wellington [ALE]): no grade

(Wellington [ALE]): no grade Patrick [ATA]: 7.5

(Pablo Maia [VOL]): no grade

(Pablo Maia [VOL]): no grade Calleri [ATA]: 6.0

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

“Today is not about tactics, it’s about love!”, celebrates Caio | The Voice of the Crowd

+ Read more news from São Paulo

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv