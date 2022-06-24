São Paulo showed it can go further by beating Palmeiras

Same opponent, setting and plot. The classic this Thursday (23) between São Paulo and Palmeiras, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, had a very similar start to last Monday’s Choque-Rei (20). Morumbi, however, saw a more organized and combative Tricolor, which allowed for a different outcome. If at the beginning of the week the 2-1 defeat with a comeback in the last minutes shook the confidence of São Paulo, tonight’s 1-0 triumph gave them back hope.

At Live from Sao Pauloprogram of UOL Esporte right after the Tricolor games, journalists Marcelo Hazan, Menon and Gabriel Perecini talked about the effects that this victory in the classic should bring to the São Paulo squad. They also compared the two matches between the arch-rivals and the differences between them.

“Today’s game [ontem] it could be a leap for São Paulo, which has had many tough games against Palmeiras. It’s the team that makes it more difficult for them, with the exception of those 4-0 [no segundo jogo da final do Paulistão]. He showed that São Paulo can go further. You need to have that attitude against Juventude on Sunday and score under pressure, not letting the opponent play at Morumbi”, noted Menon.

In the comparison between the two classics played this week, Perecini saw the Tricolor act in a similar way. “Anyone who can see big differences between Monday’s game and today’s game is crazy. Almost all the points are similar. São Paulo advanced the lines a little. It’s a team that presses a lot in the first half, they had opportunities to score the second goal and suffered very little. The difference is that today it gave less opportunities to Palmeiras”, he pointed out.

Menon agreed with Perecini and reinforced that Verdão cornered Tricolor in the second game, something that was not seen on Thursday. “In the second half of the first game, São Paulo was pushed back, because Palmeiras played very well. They dominated the game and São Paulo was very cornered. the whole game. This victory will have a lot of impact on Sunday”, said the UOL columnist, referring to São Paulo’s next match for the Brasileirão.

Perecini highlighted the quality of the Tricolor’s high marking, which allowed the team to suffocate Palmeiras in the initial stage. “São Paulo made fewer technical errors and conceded fewer opportunities. They pressed up there, but that dropped a little in the second half. They kept their line of players in front of the area a little bit. Palmeiras naturally grew, had possession of the ball and the aerial game, but he couldn’t score”, he evaluated.

The journalist also drew attention to the psychological side of the players, who were not let down by the defeat by the Brasileirão. “São Paulo is an extremely dedicated and competitive team. There was never a lack of shame in the face. Three days later, we could see a great mental strength of this team to take advantage after what happened on Monday”, concluded Perecini.

