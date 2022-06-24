‘Say the election was rigged,’ Trump said after 2020 defeat

posted on 06/24/2022 08:32



The US Congressional Commission investigating the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill last year released new evidence yesterday that then-President Donald Trump pressured the Justice Department to change the outcome of the 2020 election, won by Democrat Joe Biden. .

In one, Trump wrote a note addressed to Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue. “Say the election was rigged and leave the rest to me and the Republicans in Congress.”

Yesterday’s testimonies, which brought together former Justice Department and White House officials, revealed that part of the department’s leadership – which is equivalent to the Ministry of Justice in Brazil – resisted the appeals, threatening with a mass resignation.

In the face of resistance, Trump considered changing the top of the Justice Department. Through Scott Perry, a Republican congressman from Pennsylvania, the White House considered appointing Assistant Attorney Jeffrey Clark as secretary.

PARDON

“Rosen, we already know you’re not going to do anything. You don’t even agree that there was fraud. This other guy (Clark) can at least do something,” Trump reportedly said, according to Rosen’s testimony.

The commission also presented evidence that at least five Republican lawmakers asked for a presidential pardon after the Jan.

During yesterday’s testimony, witnesses said that Trump’s attitudes could have led the US into a serious constitutional crisis, as the American president, even though he was informed that there was not a single indication of fraud in the election, tried to intervene in the Department of Justice. to benefit politically.

After days of stalemate, between the end of 2020 and the first days of January, Trump dropped the plan to use the Justice Department to prevent the certification of Biden’s victory. Three days later, on January 6, the Capitol was invaded by hundreds of supporters of the president. (With international agencies)

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.