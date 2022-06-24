Search for porn in virtual reality grew 115% in 2022, says study

A recent study released by Bankless Times, based on data from Ahrefs It’s from Google Trends, reveals the increase in demand for pornographic content adapted for virtual reality. In the first 6 months there was a 115% increase in demand.

As with other entertainment-related content, the porn industry promotes VR trying to attract those looking for a new mode of immersion. The search for porn in virtual reality began shortly after the launch of the first Oculus headset.

The Basnkless Times recalls that, with the launch of the VR Oculus in October 2016, it set the record for searches for pornographic content in VR in December 2016 (peak of 1.2 million searches). The second largest volume in terms of searches for this content took place in January this year, 922 thousand searches.

The momentum in the increase in searches for porn VR runs parallel to the growth of the virtual reality headset market. According to CDIthe VR headset market grew 92.1% in 2021, and half of the sales were recorded in the last quarter of last year.

THE Digital Adult Content predicts that the virtual reality porn market will jump from $716 million in 2021 to $19 billion until 2026. The trend is that the porn industry, which lives in constant evolution, manages to walk in the right way with the metaverse. Supported by virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI) and teledildonics, i.e. Bluetooth-enabled sex toys.