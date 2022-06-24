see how to subscribe to an internet plan from Elon Musk’s company

Speed ​​and connection are important to characterize a good quality internet. In the country, some operators offer this service and in January this year Anatel released Starlink’s activities. The installation price costs R$ 3,000 plus taxes and the monthly fee is R$ 530 and R$ 252.93 for taxes.

Elon Musk developed a plan to leverage strategic satellites, increasing network coverage. In this way, it launched services as a provider and is thinking of bringing connectivity to areas that are not yet connected to the web. However, even for the curious, the values ​​are bold.

See the step by step to hire Starlink services and use your internet

1st step: visit the official website of starlink and enter your address, clicking on ”Order Now”.

2nd Step: one page will show information about each cost: equipment, shipping and handling, tax, service, and service tax. When checking the values, just confirm the address.

3rd Step: Finalize your registration by filling in all the requested information regarding your credit card, confirming the order at the end.

4th Step: you will receive an email with a code and instructions on how to ship the antenna and install it.

It is important to note that in environments where there are other networks working, the signal may suffer irregularities and interference. Starlink’s goal is to reach rural areas and areas further away from the city, expanding the communication of these spaces. However, among Brazilians, its growth has taken place in urban centers.