see which are the Brazilian series and films that the singer recommends to her friends and where to watch

Powerful than only, Anitta used her social media to charge streaming platforms about the absence of English subtitles for national films and series in the catalogs. According to the singer, she constantly tries to present Brazilian productions to her foreign friends, but is prevented precisely because of the lack of dialogues written in another language.

Anitta’s complaint took place precisely in the week in which Brazilian Cinema Day is celebrated (June 19). “I would like to earnestly ask that some platform make our films available with English subtitles outside Brazil. Wow, I try to show a little bit of culture and humor in Brazilian films to my foreign friends and I almost never manage to”, wrote the singer in a comment made in a post on the Mídia Ninja profile, on Instagram.

Anitta stated that, until then, she had only been able to present “City of God” and stand-ups by comedian Whindersson Nunes to friends. “I tried ‘Carandiru’, I didn’t find it. Tried ‘Central do Brasil’, nothing. The series also… ‘Justice’, Dercy Gonçalves (‘The real Dercy’), Hebe Camargo (‘Hebe’). Nothing with English subtitles. The film of the clown Bozo (‘Bingo: the king of the mornings’). Paulo Gustavo’s. Wow, so many good movies from Brazil and I can never find them with English subtitles to show foreigners how wonderful our cinema is. It had to be”, concluded Anitta.

Below, see a little more about the movies and series she recommends, prepare your popcorn and have fun with this powerful catalog!

FILMS

The movie “Bingo: the morning king” Photo: Alisson Louback/Disclosure

“Bingo: The King of Mornings”

Amazon Prime (to rent separately for R$ 7.90) and HBO Max

The 2017 production, directed by Daniel Rezende, is a biopic by Arlindo Barreto, one of the interpreters of the clown Bozo, famous in the 80s on TV, but also the protagonist of several controversies (he got involved with drugs and even used them behind the scenes of the children’s program). In the main role is Vladimir Brichta, but the cast also includes Leandra Leal, Augusto Madeira and others. Genre: Drama Duration: 1h53 Classification: 16 years

The film “Carandiru” Photo: Disclosure

“Carandiru”

Globoplay and Reserva Imovision

The 2003 film directed by Hector Babenco and inspired by the book “Estação Carandiru”, by Drauzio Varella, narrates the stories of crime, revenge, love and friendship experienced by the doctor over more than ten years working at the São Paulo Detention House. . The cast includes Luis Carlos Vasconcelos, Ailton Graça, Caio Blat, Enrique Diaz, Rodrigo Santoro, Gero Camilo, Floriano Peixoto, Leona Cavalli, Lázaro Ramos, Maria Luisa Mendonça and others. Genre: Drama Duration: 2:23 am Classification: 16 years

Scene from the movie “Central do Brasil” Photo: HEITOR CUNHA

“Central Brazil”

Globoplay

The 1998 film by Walter Salles, starring Fernanda Montenegro and Vinícius de Oliveira, tells the story of Dora, who writes letters to illiterate people at Central do Brasil. When one of her clients, who was trying to bring her son back to his father, dies, Dora decides to take the child in and look for the man with her. Fernandona’s impeccable performance earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress; until today, she was the only Brazilian to compete for the statuette in this category — who won that year was Gwyneth Paltrow for “Shakespeare in love”. Genre: Drama Duration: 1:47 am Classification: 12 years

Douglas Silva in the movie “City of God” Photo: Disclosure

“God’s city”

Globoplay and Paramount+

The 2002 film, directed by Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund, tells the story of a young resident of Cidade de Deus who grows up in the midst of violence and, afraid of turning to crime, sees in photography the opportunity to have a life worthy. The cast includes Alexandre Rodrigues, Leandro Firmino, Douglas Silva, Alice Braga, Matheus Nachtergaele and Seu Jorge, among others. Genre: drama, cop Duration: 2:07 am Classification: 18 years

Mariana Xavier and Paulo Gustavo in the film “My mother is a piece” Photo: Paprica Photography / Publicity

“My mother is a piece”

Globoplay (films 1, 2 and 3) and Netflix (the first film)

The three films of the beloved character Dona Hermínia, played by Paulo Gustavo and inspired by his mother, are a national box office success. In the first (directed by André Pellenz, 2013), which shows the matriarch’s relationship with her children Juliano (Rodrigo Pandolfo), Marcelina (Mariana Xavier) and Garib (Bruno Bebianno), the matriarch feels despised by them and decides to spend a time at an aunt’s house to let off steam and reminisce about the past. In the second (directed by César Rodrigues, 2016), Hermínia’s life is turned upside down when her children want to live alone. And in the third (directed by Susana Garcia, from 2019), the character finds out that Marcelina is pregnant and that Juliano is getting married; and, to escape the suffering she feels when she sees them taking the reins of their own lives, she tries to rejoice by focusing on the preparations for his wedding with Thiago (Lucas Cordeiro). Genre: Comedy Duration: 1h21 the first; 1h28 the second; 1:49 the third Classification: 12 years (all)

SERIES

Series “Real Dercy” Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Rede Globo/Disclosure

“Real Dercy”

Globoplay

With Heloisa Périssé and Fafy Siqueira brilliant in the role of the comedian, the 2012 biographical miniseries, in four episodes of about 40 minutes each, narrates the actress’ trajectory in different phases, telling her personal dramas and, of course, highlighting her irreverence and daring. Author: Maria Adelaide Amaral Artistic direction: Jorge Fernando Direction: Jorge Fernando Classification: 14 years

Andrea Beltrão in the series “Hebe” Photo: FÁBIO ROCHA/REDE GLOBO/Disclosure

“Hebe”

Amazon Prime (for rent separately for R$ 7.90) and Globoplay

With Valentina Herszage and Andréa Beltrão sharing the role of Hebe Carmargo, the 2019 biographical series, with ten episodes of 40 minutes to one hour each, tells the story, over eight decades, of the poor girl from the countryside who fulfills her dream. become a big star. The cast also includes Marco Ricca, Danton Mello, Ângelo Antônio, Daniel de Oliveira and Gabriel Braga Nunes, among others. Author: Carolina Kotscho Artistic direction: Maurício Farias Direction: Maria Clara Abreu Classification: 14 years

Adriana Esteves in the series “Justice” Photo: Estevam Avelar/Rede Globo/Disclosure

“Justice”

Globoplay

The series launched in 2016 with 20 episodes, each with 40 minutes to an hour, invites the viewer to reflect on human issues that involve moral values ​​from four independent but interconnected stories. The cast includes Adriana Esteves, Antônio Calloni, Cauã Reymond, Déborah Bloch, Drica Moraes, Enrique Diaz, Jéssica Ellen, Jesuita Barbosa, Julia Dalavia, Leandra Leal, Luisa Arraes, Marina Ruy Barbosa, Marjorie Estiano and a great cast. Author: Manuela Dias Artistic direction: Jose Luiz Villamarim Direction: Luisa Lima, Walter Carvalho, Isabella Teixeira and Marcus Figueiredo Classification: 16 years

BONUS

Whindersson Nunes in stand-up Photo: Disclosure

Whindersson Nunes stand-ups

In the Netflix catalog, there are two available: “Adult” (1h08), from 2019; and “It’s my own” (1h03), this year. The comedian also has a YouTube channel with over 43.8 million subscribers.