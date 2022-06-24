Sejuv records 204 broken chairs in the King’s Classic; Loss is nearly $100,000

Admin 26 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

After the Clássico-Rei held this Wednesday, 22, won 2-0 by Fortaleza, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, the Secretary of Sport and Youth (Sejuv) reported that 204 seats at the Castelão Arena were broken. , causing a loss of R$ 94,421.40, which must be borne by the clubs.

According to the Secretariat, there is a reserve stock of chairs and the installation is already being arranged. It was not informed how much each club will pay to cover the costs related to the loss. Check out the note released by Sejuv.

Subscribe to THE POVO+

Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more.

Sign it

“The Secretariat of Sport and Youth (Sejuv) informs that it counted 204 broken chairs, in the game of the last Clássico-Rei between Fortaleza x Ceará, on June 22, totaling a loss of R$ 94,421.40. Sejuv has reserve stock of chairs and is already providing the installation. The Secretariat also reminds that the clubs are responsible for the reimbursement of the value referring to the chairs”

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

São Paulo performances: Gabriel Neves has an inspired night, and Patrick guarantees victory | Sao Paulo

Gabriel Neves: made his best start since he was signed last year. Firm in the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved