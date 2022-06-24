Sejuv records 204 broken chairs in the King’s Classic; Loss is nearly $100,000

After the Clássico-Rei held this Wednesday, 22, won 2-0 by Fortaleza, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, the Secretary of Sport and Youth (Sejuv) reported that 204 seats at the Castelão Arena were broken. , causing a loss of R$ 94,421.40, which must be borne by the clubs.

According to the Secretariat, there is a reserve stock of chairs and the installation is already being arranged. It was not informed how much each club will pay to cover the costs related to the loss. Check out the note released by Sejuv.

“The Secretariat of Sport and Youth (Sejuv) informs that it counted 204 broken chairs, in the game of the last Clássico-Rei between Fortaleza x Ceará, on June 22, totaling a loss of R$ 94,421.40. Sejuv has reserve stock of chairs and is already providing the installation. The Secretariat also reminds that the clubs are responsible for the reimbursement of the value referring to the chairs”

