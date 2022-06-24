Selling Sunset renewed for 2 more seasons

THE Netflix announced the renewal of its luxury home reality show, Selling Sunset – Golden Milefor its seasons 6 and 7. Production on season 6 begins later this year.

Selling Sunset reunion episode will not feature Christine; Netflix releases special information

Luxury homes and lots of drama. The best real estate professionals at The Oppenheim Group are back! Sunset – Golden Mile, a Netflix reality show set in the luxury real estate market of Los Angeles, follows the work of the city’s most successful realtors at the leading agency in the Hollywood Hills and Sunset Strip. They compete with each other and with the fierce LA real estate market, but they have fun. Despite doing everything they can to come out on top, they try to protect their personal lives. This season, incredible mansions, new romances and explosive truths will forever change their lives, relationships and careers.

Selling Sunset – Golden Mile has its 5 seasons available on Netflix.

