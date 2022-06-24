Seven are arrested and more than 200 cell phones recovered during Operation in Manaus

Manaus/AM – Seven people were arrested and more than 200 cell phones with restrictions on robbery and theft recovered, between Thursday (23) and Friday (24) during Operation Safer City, in the North, East and West zones. About 18 arrest and search and seizure warrants were served.

The balance of the operation was released today (24) at a press conference. According to delegate Paulo Benelli, seven stores and four newsstands were targets of the operation. “Two individuals were arrested for qualified receiving for selling a stolen cell phone (…) More than 300 cell phones have already been consulted and returned,” said the police official.

Those arrested in the operation were identified as Reiner Borges Martinez Valles, 32 years old, and Francisco Calda Soares, 31 years old. Both will respond for qualified reception.

Among the Integrated Police Districts (DIPs) involved in the action are the 4th, 5th, 6th, 9th, 11th, 18th, 19th and 29th.