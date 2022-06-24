Smart Band 7, Xiaomi’s smart bracelet is very cheap – Tudo em Tecnologia

Recently announced, Xiaomi’s Smart Band 7 bracelet is a great investment for those who want to keep their health up to date. After all, it brings several sports modes, reinforced waterproof construction and even manages to measure blood oxygenation. And today, it’s on a special offer with a coupon coming out at R$ 209 in 6 interest-free installments on the card!

In terms of specs, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 has a gorgeous 1.62-inch AMOLED display that delivers a maximum brightness of 500 nits. As a result, you’ll have no trouble seeing the information on the screen even in bright sunlight. In addition, it has 8MB PSRAM internal storage (much larger than the 2MP of the previous generation).

With a modern design and varied colors, the Smart Band 7 bracelet is ideal for various occasions.

If you like customization, know that Smart Band 7 brings more than 100 custom skins to keep your watch always looking new. There’s also a sleep monitoring system, all-day SpO² monitor and over 110 sport modes to help you stay in shape. In addition, the battery promises long life, reaching up to 14 days on a single charge.

Xiaomi’s new Smart Band 7 has several features to meet even the most demanding users.

In a special launch offer on AliExpress, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is a great deal for those who want to maintain healthy habits: